Whether or not there may be a withheld secret to living 100 years, Richard “Dick” Fry says it’s all just up to dumb luck.

Dick will be turning 100 years old Sunday, with most of his life spent on the Palouse. Dick said he’s lived a full life — he served in WWII, traveled the world and worked as a journalist in the height of the industry. His son, James Fry, will be holding a birthday party from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Brelsford Visitor Center. James kidded about not bringing gifts, as his father has been blessed with so many birthdays.

Born on Feb. 12, 1923, in Oroville, Calif., Dick joked he was born on a dark and stormy night. He’s the youngest of four children who were all a decade or more older than him.