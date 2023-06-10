The Nez Perce Tribe is taking on sole responsibility for fish production and maintenance at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, thereby expanding its role of managing salmon and steelhead in the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon river basins. The tribe has been a co-manager at the hatchery for nearly 20 years and has a large footprint in anadromous fish production, management and recovery efforts. “The Nez Perce Tribe has been looking forward to this transition for a long time,” said Samuel N. Penney, chairman of Nez Perce Tribal government. ... Three years ago, Mea Moore and her husband, Cliff, started a project to install a bench at Sunnyside Park in Pullman as a memorial to their son, Cliffy. The project was started right before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a delay in installation. Then the weather got in the way. But as the Moore family packed up their car and made the day-long drive from Port Townsend, Washington, to Pullman, they knew a long journey was nearing an end. “It’s really been through the kindness of Pullman that we were able to do this,” Mea Moore said. Cliffy Moore’s first claim to fame was in 1998, when at 8 years old he made it onto the Nickelodeon television network to be “slimed.”
2018 Five years ago
Dominick Porquis and his wife, Alaina, had prepared for numerous scenarios as they awaited the birth of their second child, but they never considered delivering the baby on the side of the highway. "We had like three birth plans, and none of them included having the baby in the Subaru," Dominick, 25, said. But that's exactly where the Lewiston couple found themselves that morning. Dominick said he and Alaina, 24, had already been to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, their chosen birthing hospital, twice within the preceding hours. ... Long before she was the top-ranked horseshoe pitcher in Idaho, Kay Keskinen picked up the sport as a little girl in Minnesota. She and her father would play at the family’s lake resort and fishermen would come up off the lake to join them in games of doubles. The wager? A beer and a soda. “I got a lot of sodas,” Keskinen said with a laugh. Keskinen served as the tournament director and a competitor in Moscow’s first National Horseshoe Pitchers Association sanctioned tournament, the Moscow Inaugural, at East City Park.
2013 10 years ago
After biking more than 300 miles from Seattle to Pullman during the past five days, Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members from across the country were understandably sore. But it isn't the travel they are preoccupied with, but the journey and people they are helping along the way that will keep them going another 60 days to the other side of the U.S. The Journey of Hope is a Push America program within the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity where members raise funds to support disabilities organizations. ... Behind the glass of the Terrell Library atrium display case at Washington State University hangs a poster featuring a horde of illustrated gray, hunched zombies with crooked teeth and yellowed eyes. The poster is the front page of a 40-page document created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2011 to raise public awareness about emergency preparedness using a popular zombie apocalypse metaphor. The document, titled "Preparedness 101: Zombie Pandemic," was printed by the U.S. Government Printing Office and is one of many puzzling or unusual documents printed during the GPO's 152 years in existence.