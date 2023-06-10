2022 One year ago

The Nez Perce Tribe is taking on sole responsibility for fish production and maintenance at Dworshak National Fish Hatchery, thereby expanding its role of managing salmon and steelhead in the Snake, Clearwater and Salmon river basins. The tribe has been a co-manager at the hatchery for nearly 20 years and has a large footprint in anadromous fish production, management and recovery efforts. “The Nez Perce Tribe has been looking forward to this transition for a long time,” said Samuel N. Penney, chairman of Nez Perce Tribal government. ... Three years ago, Mea Moore and her husband, Cliff, started a project to install a bench at Sunnyside Park in Pullman as a memorial to their son, Cliffy. The project was started right before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a delay in installation. Then the weather got in the way. But as the Moore family packed up their car and made the day-long drive from Port Townsend, Washington, to Pullman, they knew a long journey was nearing an end. “It’s really been through the kindness of Pullman that we were able to do this,” Mea Moore said. Cliffy Moore’s first claim to fame was in 1998, when at 8 years old he made it onto the Nickelodeon television network to be “slimed.”

2018 Five years ago

