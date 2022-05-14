2021 One year ago
One World Cafe in Moscow has been busy making its world bigger and better this year. For starters, it expanded into the former Mock Orange restaurant adjacent to the coffee shop, where it now serves food and alcohol. Now, University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture students are finishing up sidewalk seating improvements to the Main and Sixth streets sides of the business. ... Moscow High School seniors appeared unimpressed with legislative efforts to curtail alleged social justice programming in Idaho’s K-12 system while speaking with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. Ybarra visited with a high school history class while touring the state as part of her legislative “roadshow.” House Bill 377, which was signed by Gov. Brad Little in late April, prohibits state public schools from teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior,” which, according to the bill, is thematic of “critical race theory.”
2017 Five years ago
Threatening dark clouds and the occasional sunbeam alternated over the Palouse, but the prospect of getting wet did little to deter hundreds from spending their afternoon at Pullman’s Chipman and Taylor Chevrolet, where custom cars of all ages shined brilliantly. Attendees came from the Palouse and beyond to take part in the dealership’s 29th annual car show. ... The University of Idaho campus was alight with the smiles and bittersweet conversation of 1,482 new graduates. When 1980 UI graduate and Canadian television personality Marilyn Dennis took her place behind the podium, even the somewhat restless crowd quieted. Dennis recalled her own commencement day, May 17, 1980, the ceremony and preparing for her trip to Toronto the following morning — and how it was delayed. Mount St. Helens had erupted, sending clouds of smoke and ash that fell like snow over the Palouse. Dennis said she quickly took her place at the university’s radio station, and spent much of her time, taking calls from frightened community members and assuring them the world was not coming to an end.
201 10 years ago
Tim Gresback told Latah County commissioners their approval of a 50-year lease at the fairgrounds for a new NHL-sized ice rink means making it a reality is on the shoulders of Rotary Veterans Memorial Pavilion board members — a challenge they are ready to accept. The lease signing came after months of negotiations between commissioners, the pavilion and county fair boards. The pavilion is responsible for paying $13,000 or 4 percent, whichever is greater, for the first three years after construction. They are then responsible for $15,000 or 4 percent of the rink’s gross income — whichever is greater.