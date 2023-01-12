The Pullman City Council appointed Rebecca Dueben as the new Ward 2 City Councilmember. Dueben will replace Dan Records, who resigned after accepting a job at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Dueben is the tutoring director at the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University. She has served on the Pullman Parks and Recreation Commission since 2018 and was part of the Friends of Neill Public Library from 2018-19. ... Members of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at the University of Idaho are being temporarily housed off-campus following a fire that damaged the inside of the chapter’s house. No one was injured in the fire. “We are grateful that this took place prior to the return of the collegiate members for the spring semester and that all members are safe,” Katie Abernathy, executive director at Alpha Gamma Delta, said in a statement to the Daily News.
The Associated Students of the University of Idaho had a major victory when their medical amnesty bill passed the Idaho Legislature and was signed into law in spring of 2016. Now, they want to make it permanent. The law encourages people under 21 to seek medical attention for alcohol poisoning or alcohol-related injuries by providing them limited immunity from Idaho’s law against minors consuming or possessing alcoholic beverages. Backed by Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and former ASUI lobbyist Nate Fisher, the bill passed nearly two years ago with a sunset clause attached that removes it from law in 2019 if not renewed. ... Claire and Peter Roise have found a passion for bringing awareness to a difficult topic that many people are reluctant to even discuss. Over the past three years, the couple has worked to become advocates for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. They officially launched their nonprofit organization, Awaken Network, which provides another resource for those seeking help from an abusive situation.
The proposal being presented to the Idaho Legislature next week to fund five more seats for the state’s students in a regional doctor training program has been long awaited. The Idaho State Board of Education wants the five additional seats in the so-called WWAMI medical school program to make up for the shortage of physicians in rural Idaho. If the Legislature approves the $250,000 cost, Idaho will have 25 seats, the most it has had in 40 years and the most seats in the five states, which each have 20. ... Even though he had only been in the United States for three days, University of Idaho student Jason Xia already had a good idea of how he wants to spend his time outside of school. “I came to make many friends here that are American and of every country,” said Xia, 21, from the Jiangsu province of China. The mechanical engineering major also said he hopes to learn more about America by eventually visiting all 50 states. But first, he said, he wants to improve his English, which is why he chose to study abroad. He said UI doesn’t have many students from China, so he will have plenty of opportunities to practice his English with native speakers.