2022 One year ago

The Pullman City Council appointed Rebecca Dueben as the new Ward 2 City Councilmember. Dueben will replace Dan Records, who resigned after accepting a job at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Dueben is the tutoring director at the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University. She has served on the Pullman Parks and Recreation Commission since 2018 and was part of the Friends of Neill Public Library from 2018-19. ... Members of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at the University of Idaho are being temporarily housed off-campus following a fire that damaged the inside of the chapter’s house. No one was injured in the fire. “We are grateful that this took place prior to the return of the collegiate members for the spring semester and that all members are safe,” Katie Abernathy, executive director at Alpha Gamma Delta, said in a statement to the Daily News.

2018 Five years ago

