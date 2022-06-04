2021 One year ago
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced Thursday he plans to retire after a 47-year career in law enforcement. He became chief of the Pullman Police Department in July 2010 after serving 36 years in law enforcement in Southern California. “It has been an honor to work alongside the men and women of the Pullman Police Department,” Jenkins said in a statement. ... Mary Reed is quick to express her appreciation for recent accolades she received for a lifetime commitment to Idaho’s rich history. And like a true historian, she just as quickly shines the light on the good work being done by the state’s many museums. Reed, formerly of Moscow and now of Pullman, is one of two recipients of the 2020 Outstanding Achievement in the Humanities award given out by the Idaho Humanities Council. Her co-recipient this year is Hope Benedict, president of the Lemhi County Historical Society.
2017 Five years ago
It was a blazing hot afternoon in Palouse and not just because of the incessant June sunshine. Dozens of shiny hot rods lined East Main Street for the local hot rod club, the Knuckel Skrape’rs, annual Spring BBQ & Hot Rod Gathering. The normally quiet town of Palouse was packed with visitors examining the colorful vehicles, listening to live music by local bands Cold Rail Blues and Bare Wires and enjoying food and sunshine in the streets and at the local bar. ... Insect lovers got a treat at the Moscow Farmers Market when the University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences showed up with live, exotic creatures for attendees to examine up close. It was the kick-off of the college’s Summer of Science program, a centerpiece of CALS’s presence at the market this year to provide learning about the science of everything from plants to animals to food.
2012 10 years ago
All eyes turned toward the back of Beasley Coliseum on Saturday evening when Pullman High School’s Class of 2012 entered the auditorium to begin their graduation ceremony. As they moved through the aisles, the 178 graduating seniors waved to their family members, who whooped and hollered while taking photos or recording the event on video. When they reached the stage, class speakers Matt Lyon and Meleah Nordquist thanked their families and friends for being there to celebrate their graduation. ... During World War II, Leonard Davies was operating in a 350-bed triage hospital in Noumea, New Caledonia, at United States Navy Mobile Hospital No. 6. Now 90 years old, Davies lives a much quieter life at Bishop Place, a retirement community in Pullman. Most of Davies’ days at Bishop are fairly routine, but Friday he is headed to Washington, D.C., for a trip with an organization called Honor Flight.