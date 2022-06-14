2021 One year ago
Pullman city officials expressed frustration with the long process to create a city-backed mural intended to express Pullman’s commitment to being a welcoming community. The art mural subcommittee of city councilors Dan Records, Pat Wright and Eileen Macoll met Tuesday to discuss the status of the project that began last summer. It was first proposed by a local group that supports the Black Lives Matter movement. ... After about a decade at the forefront of cannabis research, Washington State University has been formally designated a cannabis research center. The university’s board of regents approved the establishment of the Center for Cannabis Policy, Research and Outreach in May, according to a release, but the school’s research in the area first began around 2011. Washington became the first state in the country to legalize recreational use of cannabis about a year later and since then 16 other states and Washington, D.C., have followed.
2017 Five years ago
Like most schools in the U.S., Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary appears lonely during the summer. Aside from a smattering of children on the playground from time to time, the atmosphere is quiet, parking is abundant and empty bike racks shine under the brilliant sunshine. Except, of course on weekdays, when children, teens, parents and caregivers arrive to take part in the Moscow School District’s annual Free Summer Lunch in the Park program. Watermelon-patterned tablecloths match the cheeriness of nearly a dozen volunteers who, according to Mimi Pengilly, school district nutrition director, make the popular program possible.
2012 10 years ago
Sally Greene, a 54-year-old educator from Moscow, will compete on “Jeopardy!” Greene graduated from University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in education. Greene is the second Moscow resident to compete on the quiz show in two years. University of Idaho student Mark Runsvold competed last year, winning four games and about $153,000 before losing in his fifth game. ... At the recommendation of teachers and principals, the Pullman School Board approved the purchase of about $173,000 of new math materials for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Craig Nelson, Pullman School District Math Adoption Committee member and Jefferson Elementary School principal, explained that Washington legislators recently adopted the Common Core State Standards. “Now we’re one of 43 states with the same set of standards,” he said.