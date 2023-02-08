2022 One year ago

A Pullman restaurant is once again giving away free meals to the community thanks to the help of a local nonprofit. Oak on Main restarted its weekly Feeding Our Friends event where they allow anyone in the community to come and pick up free food one day a week. The event started shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with the help of donations from the community. Owner Frank Maryott said those donations began to decrease in 2021, likely because it appeared the pandemic was subsiding. The Community Action Center then stepped in and offered to use grant money to bring the event back. ... Strong commodity prices and a booming dairy industry contributed to a record year for Idaho agriculture producers in 2021. Farm cash receipts were up 8% for the year, to $8.8 billion. That included all-time revenue records for potatoes, beets, hay and cattle/calves sales, as well as a near-record for milk. “Idaho ag is big, and it’s growing,” said University of Idaho economist Garth Taylor.

2018 Five years ago