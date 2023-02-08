A Pullman restaurant is once again giving away free meals to the community thanks to the help of a local nonprofit. Oak on Main restarted its weekly Feeding Our Friends event where they allow anyone in the community to come and pick up free food one day a week. The event started shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 with the help of donations from the community. Owner Frank Maryott said those donations began to decrease in 2021, likely because it appeared the pandemic was subsiding. The Community Action Center then stepped in and offered to use grant money to bring the event back. ... Strong commodity prices and a booming dairy industry contributed to a record year for Idaho agriculture producers in 2021. Farm cash receipts were up 8% for the year, to $8.8 billion. That included all-time revenue records for potatoes, beets, hay and cattle/calves sales, as well as a near-record for milk. “Idaho ag is big, and it’s growing,” said University of Idaho economist Garth Taylor.
Nearly six months after Washington State University student groups made demands for a more inclusive campus climate, the university announced working groups will begin addressing those demands and making recommendations on improvements throughout 2018. Five groups, consisting of more than 110 WSU faculty, staff and students, have been assigned to address five priorities identified by the community to improve campus climate, according to a news release from WSU News. ... The protesters’ orange hats and rally cries caught the attention of passersby Thursday morning on the Washington State University campus. Students and faculty, many associated with the WSU Crimson Group and M.E.Ch.A, a Chicano student support organization, thrice marched through the Compton Union Building and stopped outside Terrell Library to display posters, advocate for a “clean” DREAM Act and listen to personal stories from WSU student recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Latah County 2nd District Judge John Stegner sided this week with Thompson Development LLC in granting 2009 and 2010 agricultural exemptions for its Indian Hills subdivision. The case will likely cost the county millions in tax repayments and brings to light a loophole in state law that developers have been taking advantage of for years. The development company has contended for years that, despite adding roads and utilities to a portion of its subdivision formerly used for agriculture, the exemptions farmers are granted should apply as long as more than five acres of remaining property is farmed. ... Timothy M. Marston, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division research scientist, received the prestigious Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his technical achievements in synthetic aperture sonar signal processing. Marston, a native of Pullman, earned a doctorate in 2009 and a Master of Science in 2006, both in Acoustics from Pennsylvania State University, and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Seattle Pacific University in 2004. Presently, Marston leads the signal processing research for the Advanced SONAR group in the Science, Technology, Analysis and Simulation Department.