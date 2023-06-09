A draft report commissioned by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray says replacing services of the four lower Snake River dams will cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion over the next 50 years. The two powerful Democrats commissioned the study last fall and will use it to solidify their position on Snake River salmon recovery and whether they believe breaching the dams is both necessary and worth the costs. “We each remain firmly committed to saving our salmon,” they said in a joint statement issued with the 118-page report that was released. ... Rachael Hemphill had long considered owning a coffee shop, but before she opened Red Fir Coffee House on Potlatch’s Sixth Street, she met other local business owners to gauge what kind of business would be a good fit for the town. “A lot of people felt like we needed to have some type of meeting and gathering place,” she said. “And so then it just felt right.” She opened Potlatch’s only sit-down coffee shop in April 2021.
Northwest River Supplies will begin adding about 100,000 square feet to its roughly 43,000-square-foot warehousing facility, located in the former Tidyman’s building, on South Blaine Street as part of a roughly $13 million project in early July. NRS’ headquarters is located at 2009 S. Main St. in Moscow and the company owns or leases several other spaces in town, including the South Blaine Street warehouse it acquired in 2006. NRS Chief Financial Officer Tony Mangini said NRS is running out of space to manage its inventory and staff, prompting the expansion. ... As part of his final lesson of the year, Moscow High School world history and U.S. government teacher Gerald Dalebout asked the MHS class of 2018 to live life with a sense of urgency. “You only have this one chance to pursue what you love and this one chance to make a difference,” Dalebout told the graduates during MHS’ commencement ceremony at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow. Dalebout served as the commencement speaker, addressing hundreds of parents, grandparents, loved ones and 160 graduating seniors donned in black and red gowns with black caps.
In an effort to preserve and diversify honeybee genetics in the U.S., Washington State University researchers are developing a frozen semen bank to store sperm from select U.S. and European honeybee colonies. Using liquid nitrogen, the sperm bank allows the genetic material of struggling subspecies to be maintained for decades. Brandon Hopkins, a doctoral student in entomology, discovered the liquid nitrogen maintains the semen’s viability. Steve Sheppard, a professor of entomology at WSU, said Hopkins’ discovery will help conserve sperm containing specific genes, which can help with breeding. ... SMART Transit has purchased a new bus for its transportation services in Moscow through a grant from the Walmart Foundation State Giving Program that could one day be used for adding a third route in the city, however, there are still funding hurdles ahead simply to continue current operations next year. Helena Probasco, Moscow Walmart store manager, said she helped the city track down funding after her appointment to the store. SMART Transit applied for the Walmart grant through the Idaho State Giving Council and was awarded $87,500 to go toward the purchase of a new bus.