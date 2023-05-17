As a professor and extension forestry specialist at the University of Idaho, Randy Brooks never had an academic focus in behavioral health. He’s the poster child for the university’s College of Natural Resources, not a psychologist — and yet, over the past year, Brooks said he often found himself providing mental health support to students in his classes. Despite having no formal education on the subject, Brooks’ interest in mental health was piqued years earlier while researching the health impacts of sleep deprivation on wildland firefighters. ... U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office announced that Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded $21 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund its new terminal and apron. According to a news release from Cantwell, $10 million will fund the fifth phase to construct the 45,000-square-foot terminal, which includes laying the foundation, extending utilities and constructing structural steel and framing.
2018 Five years ago
Joanne McCully guided her combined kindergarten/first-grade class from concert practice to homeroom, walking hand-in-hand with a pair of students at the front of the line. Their voices echoed off the linoleum hallway of Garfield Elementary School and made McCully smile. She fielded a few eager questions about snacks, whether it was lunchtime yet — it was 9:45 a.m. — dismissed the students for morning recess and plopped into a child-sized chair near a table in the corner of her classroom. “It’s kind of like herding cats,” McCully said of her young students with a laugh. To her, wrangling the students is just part of the fun of teaching. ... While renovations are still in the planning phases, some of the early work of cleaning out the old Northern Pacific Train Depot, sometimes referred to as “Pufferbelly Station,” has already begun. The depot, perched on the edge of Pullman’s downtown core, first opened its doors in 1917 but has been sagging in a state of disrepair since train operations ceased nearly 50 years ago. The Whitman County Historical Society purchased the building in early March with the help of a $300,000 loan from an anonymous donor.
2013 10 years ago
The Pullman School District selected Robert Maxwell as the new assistant superintendent for instructional programs. Maxwell, a former middle school teacher and elementary school principal, is the executive director for special programs in the Bethel School District. ... About 30 residents attended the Pullman High School modernization project update meeting Thursday at PHS to ask questions, provide ideas and check out the latest floor plans from project architects and Superintendent Paul Sturm. “It was just a really good opportunity for us to kind of find out where people are and what they know, because we’re immersed in it every day and don’t want to get too far out there. We’re giving the community an opportunity to react to where we’ve gone so far,” Sturm said.