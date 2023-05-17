2022 One year ago

As a professor and extension forestry specialist at the University of Idaho, Randy Brooks never had an academic focus in behavioral health. He’s the poster child for the university’s College of Natural Resources, not a psychologist — and yet, over the past year, Brooks said he often found himself providing mental health support to students in his classes. Despite having no formal education on the subject, Brooks’ interest in mental health was piqued years earlier while researching the health impacts of sleep deprivation on wildland firefighters. ... U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s office announced that Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport was awarded $21 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to fund its new terminal and apron. According to a news release from Cantwell, $10 million will fund the fifth phase to construct the 45,000-square-foot terminal, which includes laying the foundation, extending utilities and constructing structural steel and framing.

2018 Five years ago