2019 One year ago today
A 28-year-old man reportedly accidentally fired a round from his AR-15 rifle through an apartment window at The Grove apartment complex on East Southview Avenue in Moscow. Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said the gun was reportedly jammed and the man was trying to clear it when the round went off and appeared to have traveled above the roof line of the adjacent apartment. No one was injured and the bullet only damaged the window. The man was not cited or arrested. … The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has fined Pullman $2,700 for safety violations that occurred during the city’s efforts to rescue people from the flood on Grand Avenue. The Missouri Flat Creek along Grand Avenue overflowed, trapping people at businesses along the busy roadway. First responders rescued 22 people from the flood, using a front-end loader to reach people in the three-feet deep floodwaters. The city’s finance department has paid the fines after the city determined it would not appeal.
2015 Five years ago today
Marshall Platt and Nick Lodato of BioCement Technologies Inc. spoke to Latah County Commissioners about their business and product, which is a dry chemical solution that can be used in soil improvement, liquefaction mitigation and dust abatement. The elected officials plan to hear from other fledgling operations to find out what they might need from the county to help ensure success and to keep them here, the commissioners said. … The ongoing goal of growing enrollment at the University of Idaho is not only a matter of bringing in more students but of changing a culture, UI President Chuck Staben said at the UI’s annual State of the University address. Increasing the size of the UI’s student body isn’t only a victory for the students who attend, Staben said. It is a victory for the region, state and even the world, as more educated individuals take their skills and expertise outside the university.
2010 10 years ago today
Jerry Cummins, who lives in Walla Walla, visited Moscow’s Lena Whitmore Elementary School and inflated his rainbow-colored balloon, called “The Spirit of Walla Walla,” for the entire student body. He taught them a little about how hot air balloons work — including the amount of heat necessary to make them fly — and passed on some words of wisdom about staying in school.