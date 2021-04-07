2020 One year ago today
Lydia Work has been in the business of manufacturing paper all her life and she’s never seen anything like this before. As president of American Paper Converting based in Woodland, Wash., and with 22 years at the company under her belt, Work would know. Clearwater Paper, which has its largest manufacturing plant in Lewiston, has seen demand for toilet paper soar, said Shannon Myers, company spokeswoman. Before coronavirus hoarding, during other national disasters like 9/11, Work said demand actually slowed down. … The financial impact of COVID-19 on Idaho’s higher education institutions may get worse as presidents expressed concern about a potential decline in enrollment for the 2020-21 school year. An update to the Idaho State Board of Education stated research shows students may decide to stay closer to home or not enroll for classes during the fall semester because there are uncertainties about what kind of restrictions, if any, will remain in place.
2016 Five years ago today
The importance of helping salmon swim safely through the Lower Snake River by breaching four dams there was the topic of a presentation to the League of Women Voters of Moscow on Wednesday at the 1912 Center. James Waddell, a retired U.S. Army Corps of Engineers civil engineer, said removing the dams well before the end of President Barack Obama’s second term is crucial for wild salmon survival. He said that it’s estimated wild Snake River salmon will be extinct within a year or two if the dams remain. … A group of neighbors outside of Pullman’s southern limits are upset with the way Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson has conducted business with them. Residents say after the Jess Ford dealership purchased land and applied to expand its business to the other side of state Highway 27, no homeowners near the site were ever contacted by the county. Some neighbors believe they were not told on purpose, and that farmers far more than 300 feet away were notified of the potential parking lot.
2011 10 years ago today
With thousands of parents pouring into the Palouse for the three-day WSU Mom’s Weekend, local businesses and officials are gearing up for the sudden jump in population. Pullman has hosted a mother’s weekend since 1927 when it was sponsored by the Women’s League of the State College of Washington. … Scott McMurtrey says there’s an untapped running community in Pullman. He and Annie Ernest, both WSU employees, created a running group that adds a little incentive to its members in an attempt to tap into that niche. The Palouse Falls Beer Chasers meet every Wednesday at the Palouse Falls Brewing Co. in Pullman. “The goal is to meet here at 5:30, say, ‘Hi, how’s everything going,’ ” and then leave to run, walk or bike for 30 minutes, he said. Then, come back and enjoy some beer.