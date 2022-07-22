2021 One year ago

After decades of working in academia and distance learning programming in colleges and universities around the world, Ken Udas is taking his skills to the University of Idaho as its new vice provost for digital learning initiatives. In the newly created position, Udas will lead the UI’s expansion and development of academically centered distance learning programming that is integrated into the same governance structure as its core campus. ... Participants were treated to sunshine, free hamburgers, bags of groceries and even school supplies at a celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, hosted by local nonprofit Disability Action Center Northwest in Moscow’s Mountain View Park. Disability Action Center Executive Director Mark Leeper said in the years since its passage, the ADA and other efforts have come a long way in making meaningful changes to create an equitable landscape for people with disabilities, but that work is far from done.

2017 Five years ago

