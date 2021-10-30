2020 One year ago
The United Way reported Thursday that more than $500,000 has been donated or pledged to the victims of the Labor Day fire that destroyed Malden and Pine City, but recovery from the blaze will continue to be a long process for residents. Eric Fejeran, United Way of Whitman County executive director, said $275,000 has been donated to the nonprofit’s Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund, and $310,000 has been pledged. ... The International Society of Arboriculture honored Assistant Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dave Schott as the 2020 Arborist of the Year for the Pacific Northwest, according to a city news release. The release said a few of Schott’s successes include spearheading the new Harvest Park project, achieving annual designations for Moscow as Tree City USA and Growth Awards and working alongside the Moscow Tree Commission where they’ve worked to plant trees in Moscow.
2016 Five years ago
Children made their own glow-in-the-dark slime, got their faces painted and learned how scary sounds are created in movies Saturday during “Spooky Science” at the Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman. “It just kind of gives children and families the opportunity to do science in a fun way, and gives them some ideas about some things they can do at home,” said Victoria Scalise, executive director of the PDSC. ... A handful of University of Idaho students used a steamroller — a piece of equipment most often used to flatten the surfaces of roads during construction — to make art Saturday outside the UI Art and Architecture East building in Moscow. Students from both the UI and Washington State University spent hours carving art into blocks of wood before the event. Then, on Saturday, black ink was rolled onto the wooden art pieces, which were then placed in front of a steamroller and cushioned with carpet felts. A wooden board was placed on top of the art and carpet felts, and then the steamroller did its work, driving over the objects and imprinting the ink onto fabric.
2011 Ten years ago
Halloween costumes aren’t just about witches and goblins anymore — there were transformers, black and white swan ballerinas and even a miniature Santa Claus snaking through the halls of Theophilus Tower in Moscow. A long line of costumed children clutched bags brimming with candy gathered from more than 100 trick-or-treating stops in the Tower. It was the University of Idaho’s 33rd annual Halloween trick-or-treating event, in which Palouse families visited students’ dorms and hall lounges for candy, games and prizes. The only voluntary entrance fee was a can of food dropped off at the front doors. Those collected cans would later be taken to the food bank, said Keilah McInaney, community service coordinator for the Residence Hall Association.