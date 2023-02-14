Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has added the da Vinci Surgical System after a urologist who has practiced for nine years on the Palouse joined its staff.
Dr. Bryan Smith is leading Gritman Urology. He most recently practiced at Palouse Urology, part of Palouse Specialty Physicians, a partnership of Gritman, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax.
In that role, Smith used da Vinci technology at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The da Vinci Surgical System is “an advanced and minimally invasive robotic solution that optimizes patient outcomes and accelerates recovery times for kidney and prostate patients,” according to a news release from Gritman.
Another physician from Palouse Urology, which dissolved, Dr. John Keizur, is the urologist at Palouse Urology Center, which Pullman Regional Hospital just opened, according to a news release from the hospital.
Keizur has seen patients on the Palouse since 1996 and will use technologies such as da Vinci at Pullman Regional Hospital for procedures.
The telephone number of Gritman Urology is (208) 883-1846. The telephone number for Palouse Urology Center is (509) 332-3499.
WSU researchers tackle the science of stocking stores
Certain types of retailers could increase customer purchases in their stores by periodically rearranging their inventory using a method created by Washington State University researchers based on where shoppers look for their favorite things.
Gihan Edirisinghe and Chuck Munson “developed a product allocation model that uses data mining techniques to extract profitability and product affinity details from tens of thousands of real customer transactions contained in the Microsoft database ‘Foodmart,’ ” according to a news release from WSU.
Edirisinghe is the study’s lead author and was a WSU doctoral student when he did the work with Munson, a professor in the WSU Carson College of Business. Their findings were published in “Expert Systems with Applications.”
The model they develop involves three steps for stores that rearrange products routinely. The most profitable goods are put in “highly visible” places, according to the news release.
Items that often are purchased together are “placed in a way that customers will notice something interesting next to a planned purchase,” according to the news release.
The last step uses what the researchers call “past-aisle impulse” and is structured such that individuals looking in a familiar area for something like potato chips will notice another product that will interest them, according to the news release.
The method works best at stores such as Whole Foods that are frequented regularly by the same customers, who have a higher amount of discretionary income, as opposed to gas station stores next to freeways, according to the news release.
Clarkston getting new cocktail bar, with spaces for food trucks
CLARKSTON — One of Clarkston’s most popular bartenders is pouring his talent into a new concept that’s scheduled to debut in April.
Skate Pierce, an owner of Hogan’s Bar and Restaurant in Clarkston, is planning to open an indoor/outdoor cocktail bar in a 1,500-square-foot building under construction at 416 Fifth St., just west of the Clarkston Albertsons.
The bar, which will serve spirits, wine and beer, will be the focal point of a food truck court that will be open year-round, Pierce said.
The goal is to appeal to a variety of customers, such as people who want to grab a quick bite for lunch; shoppers from Albertsons, Walmart and Costco; and passengers traveling on overnight cruise boats that dock in Clarkston, he said.
The cocktails the bar will serve are being developed by Pierce and his business partner, Gary Burleson, a salesman at R’nR RV Center in Lewiston, Pierce said.
Burleson honed his mixology skills for decades in places as varied as San Francisco, Asheville, N.C., and the Portland, Ore., area, Pierce said.
One food truck on the site will be open the same hours as the bar. Pierce has been testing dishes for it at Hogan’s, getting a sense of how long they take to prepare and how well they’re received by customers.
Several more food trucks that will serve a variety of cuisines are being recruited. They will have use of a kitchen and food storage in the building that will house the bar.
Indoor seating at the bar will be limited to adults 21 years old and older, but people of all ages will be able to dine at a covered, heated outdoor patio.
Clarkston hospital receives federal money for upgrades
CLARKSTON — Tri-State Memorial Hospital has received $2.5 million in federal dollars for a patient imaging project.
The money will be used for two new computed tomography scanning machines, and one new magnetic resonance imaging machine that will be operating this fall, according to a news release from the hospital.
The technology will serve Tri-State Memorial Hospital patients who come from southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and northeastern Oregon.
Dinner honors farmers and ranchers
LEWISTON — The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Agriculture Appreciation Banquet on March 7 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
More than 400 producers from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and surrounding areas have been invited to a complimentary steak dinner.
A total of $2,500 in scholarships will be awarded to area high school seniors seeking higher education at the event, which is sponsored by Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Additional information about sponsoring the banquet or scholarships is available by calling (509) 758-7712.
Clothing store accepting contributions for Boys & Girls Club
LEWISTON — Shoppers at Lewiston’s Ross Dress for Less can donate to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley from now through March 5.
The contributions are being accepted by cashiers at the store through a fundraiser that’s in its ninth year, according to a joint news release from Ross and the Boys & Girls Club of America.
Every $5 helps provide a half-hour of homework help for a club youth, according to the news release.
“This fundraiser will directly help kids at local clubs across the country by supporting PowerHour, a homework tutoring program, nationally sponsored by Ross,” said Ross Stores Group Senior Vice President Matt Young in the news release.
“(The partnership) is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at william@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.