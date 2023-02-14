Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has added the da Vinci Surgical System after a urologist who has practiced for nine years on the Palouse joined its staff.

Dr. Bryan Smith is leading Gritman Urology. He most recently practiced at Palouse Urology, part of Palouse Specialty Physicians, a partnership of Gritman, Pullman Regional Hospital and Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax.

In that role, Smith used da Vinci technology at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Elaine Williams