The director of the Whitcom Regional Dispatch Center resigned this week and will be replaced temporarily by a Moscow Police Department captain.
Whitcom accepted the letter of resignation from director Tara Murker at a meeting Wednesday.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said Capt. Roger Lanier will serve as Whitcom director until a new one is hired. Whitcom provides police, fire and EMS dispatch services for all first responder agencies in Whitman County, Asotin County, the City of Moscow, and the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department.
Fry said Lanier will still spend 30 percent of his time at the police department, and other police staff members will help him with his responsibilities.
Fry said the daily operations of Whitcom should not be affected by the changes.