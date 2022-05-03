Today
Ukulele Players of the Palouse: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bishop Place Senior Living Community Room. Ukulele players of all skill levels are welcome to participate in the twice monthly get together. The group meets every first and third Tuesday each month. Parking is available in the back of the building. For more information call (253) 307-9257.
“Confluo”: Through May 29 at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Paintings and sculptures by Beth Ann Rimmelspacher, Theresa Henson, Linda Hyatt Cancel and John Sebastian.
Palouse Watercolor Socius Art Exhibit: Through May 31 at the Moscow Food Co-op, 121 E. Fifth St., in Moscow. Some artists will be at the May 19 Artwalk event to discuss their work.
Wednesday
“Making America’s Public Lands”: 7 p.m. book reading at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Join author Adam Sowards in a question and answer as well as a reading from his most recent book.
Thursday
Appreciating the ‘Iliad’: 6 p.m. at the Albion Library, 310 N. F St., in Albion. Join Latah County scholar Wesley Callihan to discuss his translation of Homer’s “Iliad.” Callihan grew up in Idaho and earned a bachelors degree in history from the University of Idaho. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Game Bird Foundation meeting: 6 p.m. Farm Bureau Insurance Office, 220 Farm Road in Moscow. Public meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Baby chick Redleg Partridge will be available for show and tell.