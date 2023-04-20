Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Free. Visit any of the 10 host locations throughout downtown Moscow to see visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For a complete list of locations visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
BINGO Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Beer, snacks, cash prizes and more to benefit Palouse Land Trust. For more information visit bit.ly/3L6BhYw.
World Music Celebration — 7 p.m. ICCU Arena, University of Idaho, Moscow. Tickets available online at uitickets.com. Features UI Jazz Band, UI Jazz Choir, Habib Iddrisu and more.
Idaho’s Native Plants — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow and via Zoom at bit.ly/40g3dxt. A presentation from the Idaho Native Plant Society White Pine Chapter on plants only found in Idaho.
Palouse People Series — 7-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, Main Waiting Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Kathy Meyer will discuss the history of quilting from ancient Egypt to World War II.
Palouse Choral Society — 7:30 p.m. Byran Hall, 605 Veterans Way, WSU, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society and Washington State University School of Music Choir and Orchestra performance of Haydn’s “Mass for Troubled Times.”
Friday
Vintage Quilt Show Reception — 6-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost $5 for general admission and $3 for Whitman County Historical Society members. Over 40 vintage quilts on display.
Saturday
Earth Day Celebration — 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Free. Live music, food and activities around Earth Day. For more information visit inlandnorthwaste.com.
Free Shred Day — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Enter from White Avenue across from Safeway. Free document shredding for Latah County residents from the Latah County Solid Waste Department.
Kiwanis Fishing Clinic — 9 a.m. to Noon, Hordemann Pond Kiwanis Park, east of Eisenhower Street in Moscow. Free fishing clinic for children 12 and younger. Coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars provided. Idaho Fish and Game will be available for assistance and will have equipment.
Vintage Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $5 for general admission, $3 for Whitman County Historical Society. More than 40 vintage quilts on display. Demonstration from Appaloosa Bobbin Lace Making Guild.
Religion Reporting: Next Generation — 10 a.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Free. Light refreshments available. Spokane Favs Executive Editor Tracy Simmons and students will discuss religion reporting.
Native Plant planting — 10 a.m. to noon, Phillips Farm County Park, Highway 95, Moscow. Community members, Friends of Phillips Farm County Park, University of Idaho and Moscow High School students will plant native grasses and wildflowers.
Pizza For the Planet — Noon to 4 p.m. Ruby Street Park, 605 NE Colorado St., Pullman. Drive to collect used pizza boxes to be turned into biochar and used as a soil additive. For more information visit bit.ly/3mJZavO.
Palouse Family Fair — 1-4 p.m., Pullman City Playfield, 820 SE South St., Pullman. Walk ‘n’ Roll starts at 1:30 p.m. Free. The Palouse Alliance will have community resources for health and human services in the area.
Visual Arts Competition Reception — 2 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. League of Women Voters of Pullman will have an award ceremony for its visual arts competition. Light refreshments available. Art will remain up at the library for a few weeks.
Lionel Hampton Big Band — 7 p.m. ICCU Arena, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Tickets available at uitickets.com. Performance from Marcus Miller, UNESCO artist for peace and the Lionel Hampton Big Band featuring Jason Marsalis.
Sunday
Gefilte Trout — 2 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Cost: $15. A Klezmer group which performs Eastern European Jewish and Roma folk music. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.