Today

Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Various locations, downtown Moscow. Free. Visit any of the 10 host locations throughout downtown Moscow to see visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. For a complete list of locations visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

BINGO Fundraiser — 6-9 p.m. Great Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Beer, snacks, cash prizes and more to benefit Palouse Land Trust. For more information visit bit.ly/3L6BhYw.