Today
“The Ukrainian Crisis: Context, Causes and Consequences”: 5-6:30 p.m. Room 141 of the Education Building, 921 Campus Drive on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Four university faculty members will discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the implications of the moving of Russian troops to the border. Attendees can view the discussion via Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/j/9457372902#success.
Family Science Game Night: 6-8 p.m. Palouse Science Discovery Center, 950 NE Nelson Court in Pullman. Free for the whole family. Math games and brain teasers and a puzzle exchange. Masks required.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. A Neil Simon play in which a neat freak and a slob become roommates. Produced and performed by the Pullman Civic Theatre. Tickets available online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Jay Gandhi and Yacouba Sissoko. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Friday
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Pullman Mardi Gras: Pullman businesses have combined to create a multi-day event for Mardi Gras. Businesses are offering discounts for customers wearing beads today through Tuesday, when a Fat Tuesday party is scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Lumberyard for those 18 and older. For more, visit the Dance in Motion Facebook page or this shortened web link: bit.ly/3Ih8Nri
Saturday
Legislative Town Hall: 2 p.m. Kendrick Grange Hall, 614 Main St. in Kendrick. Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, will give an update on the 2022 Idaho legislative session and answer questions. Cookies will be served.
Pullman Mardi Gras: Live music starting at 3 p.m. at Pups & Cups Cafe and from 5-6:30 p.m. at Manny’s Coffee House. There is a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gifts on Grand.
Beer, Brats and Banjos: 6 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Cost is $20. Dinner, live music, games and prizes. All proceeds support the Moscow High School FFA chapter. Tickets at auctria.events/moscowffa or at the door.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the B ruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring the Lionel Hampton Big Band with Joseph Doubleday and The Chris Potter Trio. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.