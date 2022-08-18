Palouse People Lecture Series — 7 p.m., Freight Room, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Join local historian Kathy Meyer for a talk titled “Stuff Yourself for Only a Dime: The Northern Pacific’s Great Big Baked Potato.” Reserve a seat by emailing pullmandepot.events@gmail.com.
National Lentil Festival — 5 p.m. Events on Spring Street (giant bowl of lentil chili) and Reaney Park (food court and children’s games) in Pullman. More events Saturday, including a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Full schedule available online at lentilfest.com/schedule-of-events.
Pullman Depot Heritage Center Open House — 7-8:30 p.m., Pullman Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Local author Jeff Burnside will have copies of his new book and the mayor will emcee. Features two new displays.
“The Sound of Music” — 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Directed by Michael Todd with a mix of local talent and guest artists from California and New York. More information at rtoptheatre.org.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. Local produce, crafts and original recipe cuisine.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, Moscow. Jessica Drago will lead an all levels, all ages yoga practice. Free to attend.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Troy City Park. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands — 4-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Band competition and classic car and motorcycle show. Free. Tickets can be purchased to vote for bands. All purchases benefit Palouse Cares.
Song Circle — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Lenville Road, Genesee. Free and open to the public. Sing along with Rob Ely. Refreshments to follow.
1912 Center Plaza Concert — 5-8 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Music starts at 6 p.m. from Pumice Pocket. Free. Chairs and tables provided. Food and drinks available for purchase. Will be moved to the Great Room in case of inclement weather.