Today
Rope Making with Tom Crooks — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St., Juliaetta. Learn to make rope and take some home. Part of the summer reading program.
Oceans of Trees, Plants and Flowers — 11-12 p.m. Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Learn about honey bees and their relationship to pollinator plants from Charlene Purtee.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. The Moscow Public Library and city of Moscow Arts Department will present an evening of storytelling, science, and music from the MAC Band.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Local band MMB to perform. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Local shops will have Thursday specials.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus. Free screening of the movie “Galaxy Quest.” Movie is rated PG.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original recipe cuisine. Live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Vendor and performer applications accepted throughout the market season. More info at latahfarmersmarket.com.
Triple Xtra Wide at the Dahmen Barn — 7-9 p.m. Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Local musicians will perform a selection of jazz to contemporary charts. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.