Today
“How to listen to Jazz”: 12:30 p.m. at the Haddock Performance Hall at the corner of Blake and Sweet avenues in Moscow. The Malcolm Renfrew Colloquium will have a presentation from a faculty quintet from the Lionel Hampton School of Music on the improvisation process in Jazz music. The representation is free to attend.
“Gunfight! Gun policy and the gun industry”: noon on Youtube. Ryan Busse, an author and a former gun industry executive, will speak, hosted by the Foley Institute at Washington State University. Busses will discuss what can be done to promote responsible gun ownership. The presentation is available live at youtu.be/ihkXoA7_V5U.
Thursday
Family Science Game Night: 6-8 p.m. Palouse Science Discovery Center, 950 NE Nelson Ct. in Pullman. Free for the whole family. Math games and brain teasers and a puzzle exchange. Masks required.
“The Odd Couple”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Nye Street Theater, 1220 NW Nye St. in Pullman. Neil Simon plays a neat freak and a slob who become roommates. By the Pullman Civic Theatre. Tickets available online at pullmancivictheatre.org.
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Jay Gandhi and Yacouba Sissoko. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.
Friday
University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival: 7 p.m. nightly concert at the Bruce M. Pitman Center on the UI campus. Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater. Go to uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/events/concerts for more info.