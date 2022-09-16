Today

Latah County Fair — All day, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.

Raising Transgender Children — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Join the Moscow League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester, who will discuss raising a transgender child. Learn more at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.

