Raising Transgender Children — Noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Join the Moscow League of Women Voters for a talk from Jo Ivester, who will discuss raising a transgender child. Learn more at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.
Margaret Ritchie Distinguished Speaker — 5 p.m. Borah Theatre, Bruce M. Pitman Center on the University of Idaho campus, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Linda Kirk Fox, former director of the UI Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences, will discuss the theme of “Celebrating the Science of Living Well.”
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 Idaho Highway 8, Troy. Items produced in Latah County by county residents.
Tailgate Party at Niccolls Building — 10 a.m. to noon, Niccolls Building, University of Idaho campus. Live music from The Chelseas, food and open house inside Hays Hall and the Niccolls Building.
College Football Doubleheader — The Idaho Vandals host Drake in the Kibbie Dome at noon. Get tickets at govandals.com/sports/ticketing. Across the border, Washington State University plays Colorado State at 2 p.m. at Martin Stadium. Find tickets at wsucougars.evenue.net.
Latah County Fair — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. See complete fair schedule at latahcountyfair.com.
Candidate Forum — 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Meet Terry Gilbert, Kaylee Peterson and Terri Pickens Manweiler, who will discuss their run for offices in Idaho.