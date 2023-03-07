Today

Death Cafe — 2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. Light refreshments provided.

Palouse Patchers Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. Latah County Fair and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the Palouse Patchers. Presentation from Rachael Eastman from Raven Hammer Studio, tool time and show-and-tell.