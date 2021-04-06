The former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations pleaded innocent Monday in Latah County Second District Court to two felony counts of forgery and one felony count of misuse of public money by a public employee.
Tim Helmke, 49, of Moscow, allegedly made more than $2,700 in unauthorized purchases on his UI purchase card between 2019 and 2020, including two purchases he submitted false receipts for, according to court documents.
Helmke allegedly used his UI purchase card to spend $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night as well as on theater tickets and books, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony forgery is 14 years in prison.
Helmke’s employment at the UI ended in October, UI spokesperson Jodi Walker said last week.
Mike O’Brien, vice president of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said in an email that Helmke resigned as board president and O’Brien is the acting president until the board elections in June. A new president will take the reins July 1, he wrote.
Helmke is set for a status conference at 1 p.m. May 10 in front of Judge John Judge. Katherine Hawkin, of Lewiston, is listed as Helmke’s attorney.