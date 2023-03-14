Fraser wins Oscar for part in Hunter’s ‘The Whale’

Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Brendan Fraser and Samuel D. Hunter pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Whale' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Brendan Fraser, whose heart-rending performance in the film “The Whale” vivified the debut screenplay of Moscow-born and -raised playwright Samuel D. Hunter, won the Best Actor award Sunday night in the 95th Academy Awards at Los Angeles.

Fraser’s first career Oscar further raised the profile of Hunter, who was an acclaimed but relatively little-known off-Broadway playwright in New York City before catching the attention of Darren Aronofsky, who went on to direct “The Whale” in close association with Hunter and others.

Hunter, who graduated from Moscow High School and has lived in Manhattan for two decades, adapted the “The Whale” screenplay from his 2012 play of the same name.

