The University of Idaho provost expects that the school will see heightened security on campus for “quite some time” as a result of the Nov. 13 murders that took the lives of four UI students near campus.

Provost Torrey Lawrence said Tuesday the university meets with law enforcement twice daily to check in on the quadruple homicide investigation and provide them with information they may need. Lawrence did not provide specifics on how the UI is aiding the investigation, but he said those daily meetings have been helpful.

“It’s been valuable to have that regular moment so that we just keep up to date on what each other are doing,” he said.

