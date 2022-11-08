The owners of Moscow Axe Throwing hope their new business hits the bull’s-eye for recreation on the Palouse.

The venue gives customers an opportunity to try their luck striking targets 12 to 15 feet away with axes, knives or ninja stars in seven lanes that accommodate as many as six people.

“We want them to have fun,” said Chris Ihler, an owner, whose nickname, predictably, is Axe. “That’s the main part of this venue.”

