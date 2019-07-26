Pullman’s Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring a self-paced tour of historic places in downtown 6-8 p.m. today. The tour begins at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave.
Volunteers and HPC members will be available at selected locations to explain the history of the Umpqua Bank building, Pullman Depot Heritage Center, Star Route and several other downtown resources of historic significance. The tour will take at least a half-hour to complete.
For information, visit www.theclio.com.