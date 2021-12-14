The holiday season is upon us. Here’s a look at coming festivities in the region. Have an event you’d like to see here? Send details to briefs@dnews.com.
Wednesday
Blue Christmas Service — 7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow, 111 S. Jefferson St. An interfaith service of remembrance, there will be reflective music by the Rose Garden Trio and short readings from the Bible and secular authors. For more information call the church office at (208) 882-2022 or email saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.
Friday
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Drinks and dessert start at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. A staged reading at the 1912 Center from the Moscow Community Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or at moscowcommunitytheatre.org. One night only, seats limited and masks required.
Saturday
Winter Wonderland Craft Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd. in Pullman. Free to enter. Join local crafters and small businesses in the conference room off the restaurant. There will be apparel, jewelry, beauty products and other items. Giveaway of a gift basket. Contact Cori Purnell at (509) 619-3816.
Moscow Winter Fayre — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Food and artisan vendors.
Gingerbread House Extravaganza! — 11 a.m. to noon Palouse Library, 120 E Main St. Drop off your entry in the contest. All houses will be displayed in St. Elmo’s windows with prizes for the winners.
Christmas Cookie and Hot Cocoa Station — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Palouse by City Hall, 120 E Main St. Festive treats available for everyone. Free.
Santa comes to Palouse — Noon at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E Main St. Hosted by the Lions Club. Masks required.
Double-Feature Drive-in Movie — 6 p.m. at the RV Park in Palouse, 490 W Main St. Bundle up and tune the radio to watch “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” and “Muppets Christmas Carol.”
Sunday
Christmas Pageant — 6 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. An intergenerational pageant with live music and acting. Masks required.
Christmas Around the World — 10:30 a.m. at Community Congregational United Church of Christ at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman. Part of the Sunday service. Music from various countries to celebrate the holidays.
Jack Alexander music concert — 4 p.m. at Community Congregational United Church of Christ at 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman. The program will include Scottish tunes, piano and organ duets and arrangements of Bach and Schubert. Free.