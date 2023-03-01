That State Department of Education released a ranking of Idaho schools to show areas of proficiency, growth and improvement.
The ranking system was created in 2018 when the federal government had states identify the lowest-performing schools so the state departments of education could assist those places with more funding and support. The list is supposed to be compiled every three years but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Idaho Education News.
Troy Elementary was the highest-ranked school on the Palouse in the 25th spot with a score of 91, and closely behind was Moscow’s A B McDonald Elementary in 26th with a 91 score.