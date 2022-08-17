NORTH LEWISTON — A mother and daughter were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Kenneth Morrison in North Lewiston.

Lewiston police detectives arrested Kay Morrison, 81, and her daughter Kimberly Morrison, 54, for the murder of Kimberly Morrison’s father and Kay Morrison’s ex-husband, Kenneth Morrison, according to a Facebook post from the Lewiston Police Department.

The arrest took place following the execution of a search warrant at the Morrison home at 6 a.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of Harvest Road in North Lewiston.

