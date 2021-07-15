It started as a 911 hangup call in Pullman.
On July 1, 2020, Whitcom dispatchers Jen Luft and Brittany Sanders received a 911 call in the afternoon with a muffled voice on the other end. Before the person hung up, Luft and Sanders were able to make out a Sunnyside Hill address and send police to the cellphone’s coordinates.
What transpired was a lifesaving situation where Pullman Police officers persuaded a suicidal man with a shotgun to put the weapon down and let police take him to the hospital. The actions of the first responders were recognized by the Pullman Police Department and the Washington American Legion during Tuesday’s Pullman City Council meeting.
Officer Brian Chamberlin and Sgt. Aaron Breshears were the first to respond to the incident.
Chamberlin said when they arrived at the residence, a woman answered the door unaware of the 911 call.
“She didn’t even know if anything was going on,” Chamberlin said.
He said the woman went to check on her son, but did not return. Chamberlin and Breshears went inside and made their way downstairs. They went through the door leading to the backyard.
They saw the mom outside, who waved them over.
When they got closer, the police officers saw a man leaning up against a tree and holding a shotgun to his abdomen.
Chamberlin started talking to the male and Breshears called in other first responders to the scene. Officers Wade Winegardner and Nathan Padrta arrived to provide nonlethal force if necessary.
All of this coordination from his fellow officers made Chamberlin’s job easier, he said.
“What I appreciate out of all of my co-workers the most is that I didn’t have to worry about all that stuff,” Chamberlin said. “I didn’t have to worry about nonlethal force or anything like that. I just had to worry about focusing on him and trying to have a discussion with him.”
Chamberlin tried to get the man to stay calm, asked what was bothering him and asked him how the police could help.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said the department focuses on training its officers in deescalation techniques. He said the officers who responded to the incident were successful because they kept their distance, kept a calm demeanor, maintained communication and did not instigate a violent reaction from the man.
Chamberlin said he was able to remain calm because the other officers were there to help ensure he and others were safe.
“If all those elements weren’t put into place and I couldn’t focus on just talking to him, you just don’t know what would have happened,” he said.
The man eventually put down the shotgun, let police take him into custody and he was taken to the hospital.
“It’s a huge relief,” Chamberlin said about seeing the situation end peacefully.
It was also exhausting.
“Anytime you’re doing something like that, it makes you tired,” he said. “Just because of the fact that you know if you say something wrong you know that there could be a different result than what you want.”
Chamberlin has experience working with suicidal people. He was recognized in February 2020 for an incident where he stayed on the phone with a suicidal man for three hours as he coordinated with other law enforcement to locate him in Latah County. The man was safely detained without harming himself.
Jenkins said that for a police officer, nothing is more gratifying than using their skills to save a life.
“I think it’s the epitome of why people become police officers,” he said. “They want to help people.”
Chamberlin agreed.
“That’s exactly why I wanted to get into this job is to help people and there’s no better way to help somebody than saving a life,” he said.
Chamberlin, Breshears, Winegardner and Padrta received the American Legion of Washington Humanitarian of the Year award Tuesday for their efforts. Jenkins also gave special recognition to Luft and Sanders for their work during that incident.
“I think it’s very cool,” Chamberlin said of the award. “It’s very humbling.”
They were not the only ones recognized on Tuesday.
Sgt. Todd Dow and Officer Breauna Banks were recognized for administering CPR and a defibrillator to a patient who was not breathing March 1, 2020, on Military Hill.
Officers Heidi Lambley, Teayana McNannay, Banks, Ashley Lam and Kayla Nuxoll were recognized for administering CPR, Narcan and a defibrillator on a patient May 21, 2020, at a fraternity on College Hill.
Dow was recognized for administering Narcan to a male who was not breathing normally Oct. 11 on Pioneer Hill.
Officer TJ Cornish received the department’s 2020 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.
Cornish is a detective, member of the regional SWAT team, a radio technician and a digital evidence examiner. He also helps the department select officer candidates as a preemployment background investigator.
“His work during the past year exemplifies excellence in law enforcement contributions to the department and the community,” he said.
Two others, residents Jason Kennedy and Keiko Marotto, received the Pullman Police Department Outstanding Citizen Award. They were recognized for intervening and calling 911 when a man attempted to rob two pedestrians May 17 in downtown Pullman.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.