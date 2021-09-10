The University of Idaho in collaboration with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office, the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department and the Moscow Elks Lodge will have 9/11 Remembrance March at 10 a.m. Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the U.S.
The march will begin at the Moscow Elks Lodge on the Troy Highway and end at Slice Taphouse in downtown Moscow. Participants of the march will receive a free slice of pizza or pint of beer upon completion of the march. The route is 3½ miles long and will utilize the Latah Trail and city sidewalks. Shuttles will be available to get marchers back to their vehicle.
Also at the Elks, a First Responders 5K Run Challenge is scheduled for 8:30 a.m Saturday, a 9/11 Remembrance 5K will start at 9 a.m.
9/11 ceremony scheduled for Pullman
The public is invited to join the city of Pullman, Pullman Police Department, and Pullman Fire Department for a ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday on the 20-year anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The memorial will be at Pullman City Hall at 190 SE Crestview St. and will include a the raising and lowering of a flag, brief words by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston as well as a moment of silence.
Clearwater Casino cancels upcoming events because of COVID-19
The Clearwater River Casino & Lodge in Lewiston announced Thursday its plan to cancel the upcoming Tyga concert scheduled for Oct. 2 as well as the Casino Pow-Wow planned for Oct. 15-17 in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
“It has always been a top priority at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and our sister casino It’se Ye-Ye in Kamiah, ID to keep our patrons and staff safe, especially since the emergence of the Covid-19 virus in this country,” Kermit Mankiller, Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises executive officer, said in a news release. “With the resurgence of Covid-19 and the prevalence of the Delta variant in the area significantly impacting our medical care facilities, we felt it was necessary to cancel these events to help mitigate potential spread of the virus.”
Beginning Saturday, the Clearwater River Casino Box Office will begin issuing cash refunds for concert tickets purchased at the Casino. Concertgoers will need to bring in purchased tickets for a full ticket refund, according to the release. For those tickets purchased online at TicketsWest.com, purchasers will be issued a refund to their credit or debit card directly by TicketsWest.
Both casinos will also return to a mask mandate inside the facilities and on the gaming floor beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Masks will be available at the entrances for all customers.
Washington Idaho Symphony institutes vaccine, mask requirements
The Washington Idaho Symphony will require proof of full vaccination for all event attendees 12 years of age and older at all concerts until further notice, according to a news release from the symphony on Thursday.
There will be no exemptions to the mandate. Additionally, masking will be required for all patrons and employees. Hand sanitizer and disposal masks will also be available for all patrons.
Documentation of vaccination status must be shown with valid ID upon entry to the venue. Proof of vaccination can be achieved by showing a physical vaccine card or presenting a photograph of a vaccine card stored on your electronic device.
Any patron that has already purchased their tickets but is unable to abide by this new policy is entitled to a full refund by contacting the WIS office.
The Washington Idaho Symphony will launch its 50th season with its first concert Sept. 25 at Pullman High School. Details can be found at wa-idsymphony.org.