Washington state is adding four new U.S. bicycle routes and all are located in or near Whitman County.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, U.S. bike routes direct bicyclists to a preferred route through a city, county or state. These preferred routes tend to have lower vehicle traffic volumes and take advantage of scenic landscapes as well as connect riders to services, parks and points of interest.
One of the new routes is 77 miles starting at Clarkston. It runs along U.S. 12 over the Columbia Plateau to the Columbia County line near the Lewis & Clark Trail State Park.
Another runs nearly 2 miles from Tekoa to the Idaho border, and it is part of a route plan that will span 400 miles across Washington to the Olympic Peninsula.
Another route takes bicyclists 103.5 miles on state and county roads from the northern border of Whitman County near Tekoa to the city of Asotin.
Another route starts in Pullman and runs 23 miles along State Route 27 and U.S. 195 to the Idaho border.
For more, check bit.ly/3yC0BwT.
‘Suds with a Scholar’ event Wednesday
Latah County Historical Society invites Idaho history buffs and beer enthusiasts to attend its “Suds with a Scholar” fundraising event at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Idaho’s retired State Historian Keith Petersen will be the evening’s featured scholar, presenting “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got Its Weird Shape.”
This is planned as an outdoor event, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6. Entry is $10 for historical society members and $12 for the general public. Ticket price includes a guest’s first beer, with additional pours available for purchase. A dinner option will also be for sale.
Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or check, but cards will be accepted. In the event of excessive heat or smoke, the event will be moved inside.
UI Experimental Forest properties closed because of fire danger
The University of Idaho Experimental Forest properties across Latah County have been closed to all public access until further notice because of elevated fire hazard, according to a news release from the UI.
The closure includes hiking, biking, horseback riding and all other nonmotorized recreation activities normally permitted. All previously issued hunting permits are suspended until further notice. Details on the properties and locations can be found at uidaho.edu/cnr/ui-experimental-forest.
Pullman teen is runner-up at state Distinguished Young Women
Esther Roeber of Moses Lake was named Washington’s representative to the 2022 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program Saturday evening. She received a $3,500 cash scholarship with her title.
The first runner-up, Katie Wheatley of Pullman, received a $1,500 scholarship. She also earned a $200 award in the Interview category. Jessica Cochran of Chewelah was second runner-up, receiving a $1,000 scholarship and a $200 scholarship in the Self-Expression judging category.
Denni Fealy of Garfield-Palouse won $200 scholarships in the Fitness and Interview judging categories. Marcy Hardin and Ava Hasenoehrl, both of Clarkston, received $200 scholarships in the Scholastic judging category. Emma Bryson of Colfax won a $200 scholarship in the Talent category.