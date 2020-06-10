The Moscow Police Department has recently received three reports from residents who have spotted a cougar in various locations from State Highway 8 to F Street on the east side of Moscow, according to a city news release.
MPD has not yet confirmed the possible cougar sightings but requests that the public maintain a heightened awareness of surroundings while working or recreating outside.
Anyone who sees the cougar should not physically approach or verbally engage the animal and should call 911 if they see an animal they believe to be a cougar.
Whitman County Library branches begin curbside pickup
Whitman County Library branches will begin curbside pickup of books, movies and other materials starting Friday.
According to a Whitman County Library news release, local library officials are following state and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all staff and customers including the quarantining of library materials for 72 hours before recirculating.
Summer reading programs for all ages have begun. Reading logs, activities-to-go and online programs vary by location so contact your branch by phone during their regularly scheduled hours.
The Washington Department of Health has instructed libraries to wait for additional guidelines specific to library operations before opening buildings to the public.
UI to have livestream conference about fall plans
The University of Idaho will have a virtual conference at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss plans for returning to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
UI Dean of Students Blaine Eckles, and Torrey Lawrence, interim provost and executive vice president, will update students and families about actions the university is taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and promote physical distancing when students return to campus.
Those interested can access the virtual conference and ask questions via Facebook Live at facebook.com/UIdahoDOS.
Six community organizations receive grant money
Six Latah County community organizations have been selected by the Idaho Community Foundation’s North Regional Council to receive more than $20,000 through its Forever Idaho grant cycle.
Local recipients are the Community Library Network ($3,204), Families Together for People with Disabilities ($3,751), Family Promise of the Palouse ($2,000), Latah Recovery Community Center, Inc. ($2,400), St. Vincent de Paul Society, St Francis of Assisi Moscow Conference ($5,000) and the University of Idaho Foundation, Inc. ($5,000).
This funding is part of a $245,000 grant package for 61 organizations in 10 North Idaho counties. Grants are categorized by areas of impact — family homelessness and basic needs, mental health and health, educational opportunities and access to services.