Free outdoor movie Thursday
The University of Idaho will show “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” (PG) at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on the Theophilus Tower lawn as part the university’s Screen on the Green outdoor movie program.
The 2019 movie’s plot centers around Lloyd Vogel, an investigative journalist who received an assignment to profile Fred Rogers.
The event is free and open to the public.
Accuracy matters
An image in Saturday’s Daily News showed a honeylocust tree at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow. The species of tree was misidentified because of a Daily News error.