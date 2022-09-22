Pullman lifts water boil advisory

The city of Pullman lifted the boil water advisory Tuesday after a third-party testing center found all 16 water samples passed testing and met safety standards, according to a news release from the city. The city of Pullman began extracting samples to be sent to testing after a water main break Saturday evening.

Water had been restored to residents and businesses by Sunday morning and a boil water advisory was put in place while the water was tested. In case of a future emergency, the city of Pullman recommends signing up for Everbridge alerts. This can be done online at bit.ly/3DIF0s1.

