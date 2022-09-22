Pullman lifts water boil advisory
The city of Pullman lifted the boil water advisory Tuesday after a third-party testing center found all 16 water samples passed testing and met safety standards, according to a news release from the city. The city of Pullman began extracting samples to be sent to testing after a water main break Saturday evening.
Water had been restored to residents and businesses by Sunday morning and a boil water advisory was put in place while the water was tested. In case of a future emergency, the city of Pullman recommends signing up for Everbridge alerts. This can be done online at bit.ly/3DIF0s1.
Historical Society plans art show and children’s class
The Latah County Historical Society will be opening a community art show called McConnell Mansion Masterpieces from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the McConnell Mansion at 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. The reception is free to attend and beer will be available for purchase from Moscow Brewing Company. The show will run from Tuesday through Dec. 16.
There will be a free watercolor class for children 12 and younger at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the McConnell Mansion lawn. The class will be taught by Bobbi Kelly and is open to the first dozen children who register. Registration can be done by contacting the Latah County Historical Society office at (208) 882-1004 or by email at lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov. The class is free.
Artist reception at Libey Gallery in Colfax
The Colfax Arts Council and Friends of Whitman County Library will have another Meet the Artists event with local photographer Carrie Coen. There will be a dessert reception at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Libey Gallery, adjacent to the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
Coen will share her inspiration and stories behind her photography on display at the gallery. For more information visit whitcolib.org or call (509) 397-4366. The Libey Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30th anniversary
The Palouse Habitat for Humanity will have a picnic from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. The event is a potluck picnic and there will be a short program celebrating the nonprofit’s 30 years on the Palouse.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1992 and went from building one house every two or three years to one a year. Since 1992, Palouse Habitat for Humanity volunteers have built 22 new single family homes and completed 165 home repair projects.
Youth mental health and first aid training offered at UI
There will be free training for parents, family members, caregivers, teachers and others to recognize the signs of mental health distress or crisis in adolescence from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow.
Participants can learn tools to help support adolescents ages 12-18. The instructors are Carol Reagan and Ling-Ling Tsao. Registration is required by contacting Talje Hoene at (208) 885-2066 or by email at thoene@uidaho.edu.
October Moscow Artwalk registration now open
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission has opened registration for October Artwalk host locations until 5 p.m. Oct. 11. Registration can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. The October Artwalk is from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20.
Artists participation is open to all and can include literary, culinary, performing and visual arts. The host location will fill out the application when they have an artist. An artist’s directory is available at bit.ly/3UsoRNp. For more information about Artwalk visit ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.