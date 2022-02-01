Fulcher nominates Moscow students for U.S. Naval Academy
Moscow student Austin Durfee and Lewiston student Gretchen Pals have been nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., by Congressman Russ Fulcher. Nominations are the first part of the process, and does not guarantee an appointment to the academy.
If accepted, Durfee and Pals will serve in the military for a minimum of five years after graduation as part of attending the academy. The next application cycle opens March 1 and closes Nov. 15. Applicants can find the form at fulcher.house.gov/service-academy-nominations.
Fundraiser planned for Humane Society of the Palouse
The Humane Society of the Palouse will have its annual Soup and Pie Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the 1912 Center Great Room, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow. Soups will be provided by local businesses and pies by community members.
The cost is $10 for one bowl of soup and one slice of pie, and additional servings are available for a suggested donation. Whole pies will be available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the Humane Society of the Palouse to supply food, medical care, cleaning supplies and other materials for caring for homeless pets.
Palouse Choral Society cancels Feb. 13 performance
The Palouse Choral Society has canceled the Feb. 13 performance because of unforeseen circumstances. The concerts scheduled for April 23 and 24 will be combined into one performance and moved to May 1.
February ticket holders are encouraged to attend the 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 concert at Concordia Lutheran, 1015 NE Orchard Drive in Pullman. April ticket holders are encouraged to attend the May 1 performance. For tickets that can not be used, holders are encouraged to visit bit.ly/3g4GTSK to see alternatives.
In other news from the Palouse Choral Society, Matthew Myers has been named the group’s new artistic and music director. He starts July 1. Myers currently serves as the guest conductor and as an assistant professor of choral music education at Washington State University.
The Palouse Choral Society returned from an 18 month hiatus because of the pandemic in November 2021. Myers will return to the podium for the Feb. 12 concert and the belated 20th anniversary celebration May 1.
Printmaker to deliver lecture at WSU
Alison Saar, a printmaker and sculptor, will deliver the distinguished lecture at the Washington State University Jo Hockenhull Lecture series at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The lecture will happen virtually via Zoom and is open to the public. Registration can be found atbit.ly/3GcMS2B.
The lecture series is organized by the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, the Fine Arts Department and the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU.
Saar will be discussing her work in sculpture and printmaking and the influences on her work. Saar’s work narrates the stories of African American experience and is on display at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at WSU through March 12.
Cattlemen’s association scholarship application open
The Whitman County Cattlemen’s Association has opened applications for 2022 scholarship awards. Each scholarship awards will be no less than $1,000. Applications are available from Whitman County high school counselors, via email request to wcca2011@gmail.com or at extension.wsu.edu/whitman/youth/forms/. The deadline to apply is April 15.
The scholarship is open to applicants whose home address is in Whitman County, are a graduating senior and are continuing their education in an agricultural related field at a two- or four-year school.