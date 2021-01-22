UI assistant professor to address disinformation, social media in LWV forum
The League of Women Voters of Moscow’s speaker forum Wednesday will feature Kathryn Blevins presenting “Disinformation and the Role of BIG TECH in Dissemination and Social Interactions.” The program will be via Zoom, noon-1 p.m.
Blevins will discuss the means by which information is shared, used and disseminated by big tech companies. She will also address misinformation, polarization and the role of social media in the political process.
Blevins, who has a doctorate in media law from Penn State, is assistant professor at the University of Idaho College of Letters and Science and teaches in the College of Journalism and Mass Media.
Login information is available on the LWV website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Local group adds category to writing contest
The Palouse Writers Guild has partnered with the Palouse Chapter of the Idaho Writers League to add a new category to its annual writing contest.
A new short story contest is open to novice writers. All submission must be postmarked by Feb. 15. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. June 26 during the Palouse Writers Guild Books & Brews event.
Contest rules, submission guidelines, and list of awards are listed on the Palouse Writers Guild Website: bit.ly/2XYzJGK.
Then and now art exhibition seeks UI alumni
The city of Moscow has invited University of Idaho Art and Design alumni to participate in the Third Street Gallery’s upcoming exhibition, Silver & Gold.
The goal of the exhibition is to show the artistic growth of former students in the UI Art and Design program. The show will include artwork created at UI and an example of the individual’s recent work.
For additional information regarding participation requirements and to register visit bit.ly/silverandgoldregistration.
Tools exhibit coming to Dahmen Barn
The exhibit, “Tools: Their Cleaver Enchanment,” will be on display Feb. 4-28 at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
The exhibit features the watercolor work of Moscow artist Rachael Eastman, and focuses on tool-related subjects.
There is a chance to meet the artist at the barn from 1-3 p.m. Feb. 7. Attendees are asked to follow all Washington state guidelines, wear a mask and social distance.
The Dahmen Barn is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday. For information visit www.ArtisanBarn.org, call (509) 229-3414 or email info@artisanbarn.org.