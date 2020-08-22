Police identify man allegedly involved in Thursday robbery
The Pullman Police Department has identified a man allegedly involved in a Thursday morning robbery on Golden Hills Drive.
Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said the police want to question Daniel Joseph Pils, a 34-year-old Pullman man. He said Pils also has two unrelated warrants against him, including one for harassment and threatening to kill, and another for violating a protection order.
On Thursday morning, a man and woman met an acquaintance on Golden Hills Drive to sell him some items. The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the man and stole a tablet, cellphone and tent.
Police are asking the public with information on Pils to contact the police department.
Police still investigating O-Ramen incident
The Pullman Police Department are still investigating a Tuesday altercation at O-Ramen restaurant involving a delivery driver and a restaurant employee.
Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police will review witness statements and video footage to learn more about the incident.
Police this week identified a DoorDash delivery driver who entered O-Ramen to pick up an order Tuesday without a face mask and got into a physical altercation with an employee.
Opgenorth said police took a statement from the driver, who claimed he was acting in self-defense against the employee.
Palouse community blood drive
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 12:15 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Palouse Community Center, 220 S. Main St.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, free of charge.
To schedule a donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code, “palouse,” or call Charlotte Omoto at (509) 878-1363.
City of Moscow Finance Department switches to remote-only services
In response to COVID-19, the Moscow Finance Department office is temporarily closed to in-person service at City Hall as of Friday.
Finance staff will be available to provide technical or call-in service from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Utility bill payments can be made online at ci.moscow.id.us or by phone at (208) 883-7043. Those looking to set up a new account or cancel an existing one can also do so by calling that phone number.
Payments may also be dropped off at the drop box located in the City Hall parking lot off of Jefferson Street or the Rosauers Parking Lot
Moscow Healthy Living Class scheduled for Monday
Healthy Living Moscow will continue its education series this week with a class, “Natural Support for Diabetes,” from 6-8 p.m. Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the East City Park picnic shelter, 900 E. Third St.
The class will feature a free plant-based and whole food covered-dish meal.
The event will adhere to social distancing protocols. Attendees are asked to bring their masks and chairs to sit on if desired. They are also encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share.
For more information, email healthylivingmoscow@gmail.com