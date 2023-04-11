The Pullman High School Asian American and Pacific Islanders Club will have a multicultural night from 6:30-8 p.m.Friday at 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. The club is working with the Washington State University International Center and theWSU English Language Development Department to celebrate the different cultures in the community. There will be performances, displays and local information available.
Science talk scheduled for Moscow library
The city of Moscow will have a citizen science talk on biodiversity on the Palouse at 2 p.m. April 18 at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Sustainability Programs Coordinator Kelli Cooper will discuss what animals and plants are native to the Palouse and where to find them.
The talk is part of the City Nature Challenge, which challenges people around the world to find and document wildlife in their own cities. It is run by the Community Science teams at the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and has an annual four day bioblitz at the end of April. For more information about the City Nature Challenge visit citynaturechallenge.org.
Palouse Patchers 2023 Quilt Show this weekend
The Palouse Patchers will have its annual Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The theme is Nature Creates Beauty and there will be more than 200 quilts on display. Tickets are $5 for the day and $3 for seniors and children younger than 10. A group discount is available by contacting Debbie Goetz at grammygoetz@frontier.com.
A raffle will be held for a “Fassett’s Facet” quilt made by Palouse Patchers members. Tickets are $1 each. The winner will be drawn on Sunday afternoon and do not need to be present to win. For more information visit palousepatchers.org.
1912 Center opens new art show
The 1912 Center opened a new art show in the Hallway Gallery titled “Stable Ground,” with artwork from Ariella Screck and Sonara Sounds, until May. The 1912 Center is at 412 E. Third St., Moscow, and the gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Schereck is a mixed media fiber artist from Minnesota. She received a bachelors of fine arts from Minneapolis College of Art and Design and is inspired by landscapes, automatic negative thoughts and human interaction. Sounds uses repetitive line making as part of an art practice in thinking and feeling the body.