Moscow Artwalk returns Thursday at downtown locations
Moscow Artwalk returns for its third season from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at eight locations in downtown Moscow. Artwalk will continue through June on the third Thursday of each month, with different businesses and artists featured.
This Thursday, there will be events and featured artists at Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Food Co-op, Thrivent Financial, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Third Street Gallery, Latah County Historical Society and One World Cafe.
Also Thursday, new artwork will be unveiled in the city’s Storm Drain Mural program. Amy McKenna and Telisa Swan will have their work “Into the Depth” displayed at the northeast corner of Third and Main streets. John Donald Carlucci’s work “Woes of Nessie,” will be at the southwest corner of Sixth and Main streets.
WSU retirees plan wine tasting for October program
Registration is open for the Washington State University Retirees Association wine tasting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Lewis Alumni Centre, on the east side of campus on Alumni Way. The program is open to all WSU retirees, alumni and friends without charge.
The wine tasting will be held with Winescape owner Patricia Butterfield of Spokane. Butterfield is a former dean emerita of nursing and professor emerita of the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine. She will discuss Winescape’s winemaking style and approach.
Registration for the in-person event and Zoom option can be done online at bit.ly/3yRkeDl.
Costume contest planned for final Moscow market
The city of Moscow’s Community Events Division will have a costume contest to celebrate the final Moscow Farmers Market of the season from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29.
The costume contest has five categories: best sprout (10 and younger), best junior (11-17), best adult, best duo and best group/family.
A photo of each participant will need to be taken for the judges, and winners do not need to be present to win. Winners will be announced via social media. Trophies will be given out at the Nov. 7 city council meeting.
New concert Oct. 30 at the Dahmen Barn
Bryan Bielanski, a North Carolina based singer-songwriter, will perform from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.