Moscow Artwalk returns Thursday at downtown locations

Moscow Artwalk returns for its third season from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at eight locations in downtown Moscow. Artwalk will continue through June on the third Thursday of each month, with different businesses and artists featured.

This Thursday, there will be events and featured artists at Pour Company, Moscow Contemporary, Moscow Food Co-op, Thrivent Financial, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, Third Street Gallery, Latah County Historical Society and One World Cafe.

Tags

Recommended for you