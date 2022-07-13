Local Briefs

2020 WSU graduate receives Diana Award
Washington State University graduate Nam Nguyen was named one of 20 recipients of the Diana Award, named after Diana, princess of Wales. Nguyen graduated in 2020 with more than 100 hours of community service.
Nguyen’s community service focused on mental health. He came from Vietnam to the United States in 2013. The Diana Award is given to anyone ages 9 to 25 in recognition of their social action or humanitarian work. More information about the award is available online at diana-award.org.uk/award/about/.
Cork n’ Caps slated to celebrate Colfax 150
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce will have Corks n’ Caps, a beer and wine fest from 5-10 p.m. July 23 at Schmuck Park. Attendees are welcome to bring a chair or blanket to sit on, and no large bags are allowed.
A cornhole tournament is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. and registration is required before the event.
There will be live music from Washington State Alumni, CMT music city madness award winner Chance McKinney and local band Diamond Joe.
General admission starts at $50 and includes a concert souvenir cup and five tasting tokens. Admission is available to those 21 and older. Additional tasting tokens can be purchased.
Entry to the cornhole tournament for teams of two will cost an additional $10 and can be purchased with general admission or separately. To purchase tickets visit givebutter.com/corksncaps.