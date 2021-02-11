UI to host three-minute thesis competition
The University of Idaho will host a virtual Three-Minute Thesis competition Feb. 23. This year’s event is the third statewide Three-Minute Thesis event to be held in Idaho and will be conducted virtually via Zoom. A dozen students from the UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University are scheduled to participate.
For the competition, graduate students must reduce an 80,000-word thesis to a three-minute presentation for a panel of judges. Competitors may use a single PowerPoint slide to aid in their presentation.
Judges will select first, second and third place winners. The top performing student from each university will be invited to attend the Western Association of Graduate Schools three-minute thesis competition, hosted virtually by BSU in March.
The event is free and open to the public. Community members may attend and vote for their favorite student to receive a Peoples’ Choice Award.
The competition will take place 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom at uidaho.zoom.us/j/81153598766.
Scholarship deadline extended for Idaho seniors
The Idaho Governor’s Cup Academic Scholarship deadline has been extended to March 1. The scholarship is for high school seniors with at least a 2.8 grade point average and who have participated in activities at school or in their community.
The scholarship provides approximately 25 awards (depending on available funds) to Idaho high school, or home school seniors who plan to attend an Idaho college or university. The $3,000 annual scholarships are awarded to students pursuing academic majors and are renewable up to four years.
There also is an Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship for students who pursue a career technical (CTE) field. The deadline for the Governor’s Cup CTE Scholarship is April 15.
More information can be found on the State Board of Education website found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3aatSVU.
Chinese jazz age is the focus of UI presentation
Andrew F. Jones, the Louis B. Agassiz Professor in Chinese at the University of California, Berkeley, will speak via Zoom at the University of Idaho on “The Chinese Jazz Age.”
The talk, the first in this semester’s “China on the Palouse” series, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. For more information email jeffkm@uidaho.edu. To attend the Zoom webinar, go to uidaho.zoom.us/j/88618444661.
Moscow women in leadership roles for NAMI idaho
Bonnie Boyd of Moscow has been named to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Idaho board of directors for 2021. She was one of four new directors named to the board this year, and joins another Moscow resident, Sharlisa Davis, who is already on the board.
Davis was recently elected vice president of the board, and is the first African American woman to hold this position. Boyd will serve as the board treasurer.
NAMI Idaho works to improve the quality of life for all those affected by mental health challenges through support, education, advocacy and research. More information can be found at: www.namiidaho.org