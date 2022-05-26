WSU plans response trainings next week
Washington State University will be having emergency response training at Wilmer/Davis Hall on the Pullman campus Monday through June 2.
There will be signs posted in the affected areas and both law enforcement and fire department vehicles will be parked nearby.
On Monday and Tuesday, Pullman and Colfax police departments, deputies from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Department and officers from WSU will participate in joint exercises simulating active shooter scenarios. On Wednesday and June 1, there will be training for police, fire and emergency medical service staff to be orchestrated by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University.
Bishop Place to unveil Wall of Honor on Monday
Residents at Bishop Place Independent Living in Pullman have organized a Wall of Honor for military veterans or their surviving spouses for Memorial Day.
There will be brief remarks about the wall by resident and Navy veteran Steve Schlake at 2:15 p.m. Monday in the main lobby of 811 SE. Klemgard St., in Pullman.
The wall will feature photographs of the veterans in uniform or later in life with information on their service branch and the years served. The wall unveiling is free and open to the public.
Camp Moscowanna returns downtownon June 4
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is having Camp Moscowanna from 4-8 p.m. June 4 in downtown Moscow on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets. The camp will have vendors serving beer, wine and food with live music from Sultry Swines.
The event is free and family friendly.
Tickets are needed for those drinking alcohol at the event and are $27, they include an event glass and three drink tickets.
The Palouse Road Runners will be a camping themed 10K race starting at 8 a.m. June 4 at Moscow Mountain Headwaters Trail. More information on the race can be found at ultrasignup.com/register/aspx?did=94415.
City of Tekoa to dedicate new trestle
The Tekoa Trestle dedication is planned for 10 a.m. June 5 near the Washington Street trail crossing in Tekoa.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Tekoa Trestle, the city of Tekoa, Washington State Parks, the Palouse to Cascades Trail Coalition and the John Wayne Pioneer Wagons and Riders Association.
There will be parking and transportation ¼ mile from the ceremony. The trestle is 976.5 feet long and is about 125 feet above Hangman Creek, according to the Palouse to Cascades Trail Coalition.