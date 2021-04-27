UI’s engineering event to be held virtually and in person this week
The University of Idaho’s Engineering Design EXPO will kick off its 28th year with a slate of in-person and virtual events starting Thursday.
According to a UI news release, the EXPO is the longest-running student engineering and technology showcase in the Pacific Northwest.
From 2-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, the public is invited to attend virtual presentations featuring engineering students discussing industry-sponsored projects and prototypes developed through the College of Engineering’s senior capstone design program.
The virtual presentations will be held via Zoom. The public can register to attend at the shortened link bit.ly/3nvHLD6.
The UI will also host an in-person project fair 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Memorial Gym on the school’s Moscow campus. This portion is open to the public as well, though attendees will be asked to follow safety protocols including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The event’s keynote address will be delivered by UI alumna Margrit von Braun.
Von Braun and her husband, Ian von Lindern, founded the environmental engineering company TerraGraphics International Foundation in 1984 which is focused on remediation of hazardous waste sites. The organization helps communities in poor regions reduce and manage environmental exposures and chemical disease, the press release said.
The speech is scheduled to take place in the Memorial Gym from 12:30-1:15 p.m Friday and will be open to the public. It will also be live streamed at uidaho.edu/live.
Those who wish to take advantage of the virtual EXPO Extended Experience can visit uidaho.edu/virtual-expo for more information.
Palouse to have downtown ‘open house’ on May 8
The public is invited to attend Palouse’s Spring Open House on May 8 that will feature COVID-19-safe shopping opportunities, sidewalk sales, outdoor vendors and restaurant specials.
The one-day event in downtown Palouse will also include a business scavenger hunt with a drawing to win one of three $100 gift cards. The Needful Things thrift store will have an exclusive sale of $5 per bag of items.
Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Those interested in participating in the open house as an outdoor vendor can contact palousechamber@hotmail.com for more information.
Spaghetti dinner to raise money for 4-H club
The Mountain View 4-H Club of Moscow is having a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday to raise money for the group’s service projects.
The dinner will be at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children K-6 and $25 for an immediate family.
For more information, contact Nancy Rishmond at critters@moscow.com.
Virtual 5K race scheduled to help combat mental illness
Six nonprofits have organized a virtual 5-kilometer race for mental health from Saturday through May 8. The event was first held in person in 2019, but was postponed last year because of the pandemic.
Registered participants can run, walk, roll — or whatever they like — for three miles anytime that week, and post a photo with their time afterwards to the Latah Alliance on Mental Illness Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for prizes.
A person can register online at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3gTknyb. A virtual kickoff event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. There is more information on LamiAdcocacy.org.
Groups sponsoring the event are Disability Action Center NW, Optum, Latah Alliance on Mental Illness, Latah Recovery Center, Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and Meter Group.
Fake podcast about true crime scheduled for Monday
Moscow librarians Stacie Echanove and Bailey Gillreath-Brown will host “Evil Librarians: A Fake Podcast About True Crime and Fictional Mysteries” on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. Monday.
Viewers can tune in to the live program at facebook.com/latahlibrary and receive clues to find hidden free books in the true crime, thriller and mystery genres, and can participate in the program through the comments section.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown or Stacie Echanove at programming@latahlibrary.org.
Writers’ festival scheduled for June at Dworshak Reservoir
The inaugural Lakeview Writers’ Festival is scheduled for June 12 at the Dent Acres Campground pavilion at Dworshak Reservoir.
The featured presenter is Brandon Schrand, author of “Psychiana Man: A Mail-Order Prophet, His Followers,” and the “Power of Belief in Hard Times.” He is the former director of the master’s program in creative writing at the University of Idaho and currently a director of communication at Washington State University.
For more information, email lakeviewwriters@gmail.com or search “lakeview writers festival” on Facebook.