Delays expected north of Colfax starting Tuesday
Construction begins Tuesday on U.S. Highway 195 and will continue for several months to replace cracked and damaged concrete panels. The work is along a 10-mile stretch of the road between Cashup Flatts weigh station and the State Route 271 interchange in northern Whitman County.
Work is expected to last through September.
Work will begin in both the southbound and northbound lanes in an area that includes a passing lane. The passing lane will remain open for alternating one-way traffic. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes through the duration of the project. Travelers can also expect delays on State Route 27 because of an ongoing chip seal project.
For updates on the highway conditions visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/alerts.
Tuesday Community Market opens June 7
The Tuesday Community Market returns from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. The market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 4.
Vendors will have plants, produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and other goods. There will be local music.
For more information on the market or to become a vendor email agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.
Cup of Joe event scheduled for Wednesday
University of Idaho Assistant Vice President for Alumni Relations Amy Lientz will attend the Cup of Joe event at 4 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3Gul3ob. Lientz will discuss how the first few months on the job have progressed.
Lientz earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Boise State University and a master’s in industrial technology from the University of Idaho.
Before starting at UI, she worked at the Idaho National Laboratory, where she was the senior director of supply chain energy programs. For more information visit bit.ly/3Gul3ob.
Tech help offered at library on Wednesdays
The weekly Tech Wednesday events return to Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through June. To make an appointment, call (509) 397-4366.
The event organizers can help with basic computer skills, online resources, e-books, audiobooks, social media or assistance with tablets and smartphones. For more, visit whitcolib.org.
Music on Main returns to Pullman on Thursday
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center is bringing back Music on Main from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Pine Street Plaza.
The music will continue every Thursday evening through September, weather permitting.
The first musician is Peter Smith, a Pullman High School graduate who performs blues, jazz and soul music.
The music is free and open to the public. The public is encouraged to bring their own chairs as seating is not provided. Music on Main for June is sponsored by the Downtown Pullman Association, Rico’s Pub and Oak on Main. Performances will be posted on facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.