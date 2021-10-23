UI Creative Writing Program brings in award winning literary critic
The University of Idaho Creative Writing Program will continue it’s Visiting Writer Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Theatre with poet William Logan. Logan is the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are mandatory. There will be a book signing reception for Logan’s newest book of poems and essays, “Broken Ground: Poetry and the Demon of History.” Copies will be available to purchase.
Noxious weed spraying on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail starting Monday
The Whitman County Parks Department will spray for noxious weeds along the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. The area being sprayed will be clearly marked, and trail users should remain alert to the work going on when using the trail.
For information, contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
Idaho Foodbank to give away free food on Monday
The Idaho Foodbank will distribute free food boxes starting at 10 a.m. Monday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
The boxes will have a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. There are no requirements to be eligible. The foodbank will be there until all boxes are gone.
Candidate forums live on KFRP this week
Local nonprofit radio station KFRP 90.3 FM will broadcast live call-in candidate forums featuring Moscow candidates at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. The forums will last one hour. Listeners can call in questions for the candidates during the program, and they will respond through a Zoom meeting. The Oct. 26 forum will be for mayoral candidates only.
Candidates for Moscow City Council will include Jason Stooks, Melissa Cline, Kyrk Taylor, Steve Harmon, Julia Parker, Hailey Lewis, Gina Taruscio and Shaun Darveshi. Participating mayoral candidates are Art Bettge, Olivia Moses, Jim Gray and Barb Rathbun.
New exhibit at the Libey Gallery features Colfax artist
The Libey Gallery in Colfax is hosting “Raining Cats and Dogs,” a new exhibit from resident artist Nancy Rothwell. The exhibit will be up until the end of January.
Rothwell’s paintings reflect her love of animals. The Libey Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday in The Center, adjacent to the Colfax Library.
Fall burning season opens in Moscow
The city of Moscow fire officials have scheduled a fall burning season from Oct. 22 to Nov. 8. Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only.
All fires should be at least 25 feet away from any building, structure or combustible material when the fire is three feet or less in diameter and two feet high. Anything larger should be 50 feet away. Fires should be watched until completely extinguished by an adult, and water or a fire extinguisher should be on hand at all times.