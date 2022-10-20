Moscow pathway lighting project enters second phase
The city of Moscow will begin Phase 2 of the Paradise Pathways Improvement Project on Monday. The project is expected to to be completed this winter. Phase 2 will include installation of overhead lighting along the pathway using the conduit placed during Phase 1.
The work will take place on the path between U.S. Highway 95 and Styner Avenue. During the project, the pathway will be closed to pedestrian use. The project will improve night visibility on the path.
Child care the focus of League of Women Voters of Moscow event
The League of Women Voters of Moscow has invited Darla Amundson to discuss child care in Moscow from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow/calendar.
Amundson will discuss the challenges facing early childhood programs and resources and opportunities available to them. She will also cover support available for families looking for care. Amundson is the IdahoSTARS lead quality child care consultant and oversees the IdahoSTARS Child Care Resource Center through the University of Idaho Center on Disabilities and Human Development.
Preservation commission to present Orchid Awards Nov. 3
The Moscow Historic Preservation Commission will award five Orchid Awards at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Lecompte Auditorium in the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The awards are given out annually to recognize examples of historic preservation and stewardships. Cookies and drinks will be served at the reception.
The honorees at the ceremony are: the American Legion Cabin, the Unitarian Universalist Church, the home of John Burns and Aubrey Johnson, the home of Brian and Morgan Points, and Boise architect Danielle Weaver, who worked on the restoration projects on the University of Idaho Administration Building. Weaver will be the guest speaker at the awards.
Haunted Lodge in Moscow starts tonight
The Haunted Lodge will have opening night from 7-11 p.m. tonight at the Moscow Eagles Lodge 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission is $5 or $3 with a food donation, including cat and dog food. Canned food will be donated to a local food bank and pet food will be donated to the humane society.
The lodge will be open nightly through Saturday and again Oct. 27-29. It also will be open 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31 as part of the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center Downtown Trick or Treat. For more information visit facebook.com/TheHauntedLodgeMoscow.