Moscow pathway lighting project enters second phase

The city of Moscow will begin Phase 2 of the Paradise Pathways Improvement Project on Monday. The project is expected to to be completed this winter. Phase 2 will include installation of overhead lighting along the pathway using the conduit placed during Phase 1.

The work will take place on the path between U.S. Highway 95 and Styner Avenue. During the project, the pathway will be closed to pedestrian use. The project will improve night visibility on the path.

