Idaho Gives events planned in Moscow

Idaho Gives, a weeklong fundraising event for nonprofits in Idaho, will start Monday online at idahogives.org. The Institute for Community Partnerships and Sustainable Development will have a free kick-off event at 5 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Preregistration is available online at bit.ly/3AvZmlH.

Monday’s event will raise money to plant 6,000 trees as part of the Ecosystem Restoration Program. The program works in both Moscow and Noste, Togo, to share knowledge, cross cultural learning and blend indigenous knowledge and science. The event will include West African food, drinks from Moscow Brewing Co., live music and dance performances. For more information about the program visit icpsdafrica.org.

