Idaho Gives, a weeklong fundraising event for nonprofits in Idaho, will start Monday online at idahogives.org. The Institute for Community Partnerships and Sustainable Development will have a free kick-off event at 5 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Preregistration is available online at bit.ly/3AvZmlH.
Monday’s event will raise money to plant 6,000 trees as part of the Ecosystem Restoration Program. The program works in both Moscow and Noste, Togo, to share knowledge, cross cultural learning and blend indigenous knowledge and science. The event will include West African food, drinks from Moscow Brewing Co., live music and dance performances. For more information about the program visit icpsdafrica.org.
Also next week in Moscow, a tap takeover will happen from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St. Each donation at the event will earn one raffle ticket for a prize package from Moscow Brewing and Happy Hog Meatery. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. and the winner must be present to win. Each donation will also equal $1 off a brewed beverage and each dollar saved will be donated to the Palouse Land Trust.
From 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., for every $50 donation patrons will receive a $5 gift card and for every $100 donation receive a $10 gift card. Members from the organizations involved in Idaho Gives will on hand at each event. For more information visit bit.ly/3LABUd6.
Kendrick school, WSU receive Murdock grants
Kendrick Jr./Sr. High School received a Murdock Trust Grant of $10,000 for a 3D Filament Recycling Project as part of their partners in science supplemental program. The Washington State University foundation received two grants: one of $370,000 for a super resolution light microscope for life sciences research and one of $19,000 for the Partners in Science program project on how hormones impact fish hearing.
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, a private nonprofit aimed at investing in nonprofits serving the Pacific Northwest, distributed 93 grants to organizations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Montana. For more information visit murdocktrust.org.